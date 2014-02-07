Monster Jam returns to McKenzie Arena - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Monster Jam returns to McKenzie Arena

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Road rage took on a whole new meaning at McKenzie Arena Friday night.

Monster Jam returned to the Round House with some very skilled drivers in very large trucks, crush and mangle smaller cars.

Folks took in the intense speed, racing and destruction for a night of car-crashing action.
     
If you missed out on Friday night's event don't worry Monster Jam returns to McKenzie Arena Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

