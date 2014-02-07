City makes another bid for Harriet Tubman property

The City of Chattanooga has made another bid for the Harriet Tubman property.

This time the city is offering 1-million dollars and almost 20 acres of land located at One East 25th Street, often referred to as the Poss Homes Site.

In a release Friday, Mayor Berke said the city's plan would demolish the existing structures at the former Chattanooga Housing Authority development. This would also open up marketing opportunities on the property.



The city had made an earlier offer for the Tubman site, but CHA signed with a private developer until that deal fell through, last month.



CHA is accepting offers through next Friday.