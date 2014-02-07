Special education students get dance all of their own

Senior Tiffany Estep tells Channel 3 many of the students who are in the special education classes don't often go to prom; so for her senior project, Estep decided to give them a dance all their own.



"It's something you can't explain, just exciting knowing you're giving them a day to remember," said Estep.



Students in the special education program were showing some sweet moves out on the dance floor Friday night.



"They're allowed to go to prom, but most of them don't," said Estep. "With their disabilities sometimes, maybe their parents think it's dangerous, so this is an opportunity for them to have a dance."



And dance they did.



"They went crazy and they were so happy," said Estep.



Alyssa Mingola tells us it's her first time attending a dance and it didn't take long to figure out what she liked best about it.



"Dancing! ‘Do you like to dance' I do!, it's like a workout," said Mingola. "Coming to a party like it's my birthday."



While the dance meant a lot to the students, the parents were equally as touched.



"Whenever the parents talked to me, they just told me how excited they were to know someone else cared too, to do this for their kids. That made my day," said Estep.



Central High School Principal, Finley King says they plan to continue the tradition for as long as possible.



"I can't believe we haven't thought of it before now, but now that we've started it, I can't imagine not having it," said King.



Central High, Hixson High and East Hamilton High all participated tonight.