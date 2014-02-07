Autism Tennessee works to have autism awareness license plate added to registry

The Tennessee Autism community needs help getting the state's first Autism Awareness license plate printed.

One-thousand copies are required to be pre-sold before the plate can be added to the Department of Motor Vehicles lineup. Organizers say they have less than 150 remaining to pre-sell in order for the plate to be printed.

The funds from the license plate sales will support the missions of Autism Tennessee (formerly the Autism Society of Middle Tennessee), the Autism Society of East Tennessee and the Autism Society of the Midsouth, serving West Tennessee. The organizations provide resources and support to families living with autism.



License plates are $35. For more information, or to order your Autism Awareness license plate, go to autismtn.org.