Babies celebrate Go Red Day - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Babies celebrate Go Red Day

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA -

You've probably notice a lot more people wearing red Friday, that's because it's Go Red Day.  And even the babies at Erlanger were no exception.

For the second year in a row, nurses have made tiny red hats for babies born on Go Red Day.

It's all part of a nationwide effort to fight heart disease, the number one killer of women in the United States.
      

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.