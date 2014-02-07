Students at Ingleside hold Olympic opening ceremony

It seems like everyone is in the Olympics spirit, and that includes Tennessee Valley students.



These are the kids at Ingleside Elementary School in Athens, where opening ceremonies were held Friday. The Ingleside students started the day decked out in international costumes, learning about the languages, foods and customs of participating nations, and giving the entire school something to cheer about. Teachers say the Olympic games provide a good opportunity for students to explore other cultures and find out more about the countries they'll be hearing about during the next two weeks.



Next week, the Ingleside students take their Olympic activities a step further. They'll be competing against each other in simulated events like the bobsled and other winter sports. Teachers say the Olympic games provide a way to include lessons in history, geography and physical education, while encouraging students to watch the competition.