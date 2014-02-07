Victim of robbery arrested for being a part of that robbery

An Etowah woman posing as a victim of a recent robbery was arrested as an accomplice to the crime. Thirty-six-year old Tuesday Gloyn has been booked in the McMinn County Jail.



Athens police say back in mid January, two masked men forced their way into a man's car as he and Gloyn sat inside.



The masked men took off with a considerable number of pills and the victim ended up in the emergency room with injuries.



The victim says Gloyn was texting on her phone the whole time, up to the attack. An investigation found Gloyn to be involved in the robbery.



She's being held on 5-thousand dollars bond.



