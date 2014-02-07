Victim of robbery arrested for being a part of that robbery - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Victim of robbery arrested for being a part of that robbery

Posted: Updated:
MCMINN COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

An Etowah woman posing as a victim of a recent robbery was arrested as an accomplice to the crime.  Thirty-six-year old Tuesday Gloyn has been booked in the McMinn County Jail.

Athens police say back in mid January, two masked men forced their way into a man's car as he and Gloyn sat inside.

The masked men took off with a considerable number of pills and the victim ended up in the emergency room with injuries.

The victim says Gloyn was texting on her phone the whole time, up to the attack.  An investigation found Gloyn to be involved in the robbery.

She's being held on 5-thousand dollars bond.      
   

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.