"Beatlemania" celebrates 50 years

It's the 50th anniversary of the Beatles first appearance in the U.S. The day music history was forever changed.

The group had been together just four years when John, Paul, George and Ringo arrived in New York  and embarked on their first U.S. tour.

Two days later, the Beatles appeared live on The Ed Sullivan Show which was watched by an estimated 73 million people setting off Beatlemania.

