Drug Bust in Dalton

Synthetic marijuana seized on Tuesday at The Discount Tobacco Food Mart in Dalton is now being tested by the GBI.

Investigators call it their biggest bust ever involving the chemically enhanced drug. They believe, the push to legalize pot could have something to do with the local spike of interest.

The Dalton Police Department's PIO says "people that are giving it a try aren't aware of the long term effects it may cause. Some have experienced hallucinations, psychotic break downs and even death."

It could take around 3-5 months to receive the test results back from the GBI.