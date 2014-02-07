NOW OPEN: The Northbound SR-153 entrance ramp open - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

NOW OPEN: The Northbound SR-153 entrance ramp open after emergency repairs

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Department of Transportation re-opened the northbound SR-153 ramp at Access Road/Lake Resort Drive Friday afternoon, after weeks of being closed.

The ramp had been partially closed since January 6 due to a severe pavement failure, and was then completely closed January 27.

An emergency repair contract for $455,346.25 was awarded to Highways, Inc.
 
During the ramp closure, the contractor excavated and rebuilt the entire slope and roadway, and addressed other drainage issues.  

Once that work was completed, TDOT crews paved the newly repaired portion of the ramp and installed pavement markings and guardrail.  

Later this spring when the weather warms up, TDOT crews are able to obtain hot mix asphalt, the entire ramp will be repaved.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.