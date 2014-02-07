NOW OPEN: The Northbound SR-153 entrance ramp open after emergency repairs

The Tennessee Department of Transportation re-opened the northbound SR-153 ramp at Access Road/Lake Resort Drive Friday afternoon, after weeks of being closed.



The ramp had been partially closed since January 6 due to a severe pavement failure, and was then completely closed January 27.



An emergency repair contract for $455,346.25 was awarded to Highways, Inc.



During the ramp closure, the contractor excavated and rebuilt the entire slope and roadway, and addressed other drainage issues.



Once that work was completed, TDOT crews paved the newly repaired portion of the ramp and installed pavement markings and guardrail.



Later this spring when the weather warms up, TDOT crews are able to obtain hot mix asphalt, the entire ramp will be repaved.