ONLY ON 3: Dalton bluegrass band traveling to Sochi

A group from North Georgia is bridging gaps and crossing barriers with the help of music. The Dalton band is flying overseas to Sochi, Russia Wednesday.

There, they'll travel across the region spreading southern culture and bluegrass music.

Dalton's very own Earl Brackin Band is booked for their biggest gig yet in Sochi, Russia. The six-member ensemble will play around the Olympic Village for five days after two days in Moscow.



"We'll be roving," said Earl Brackin. "Hotel lobbies, coffee shops, train station, boulevards. We're praying for good weather!"

Earl Brackin was in the right place at the right time when he was offered the chance of a lifetime: playing in Sochi, Russia.



"In the back of my mind, I begin to get nervous but you can't control it," Brackin said.

Brackin said they hope to be ambassadors of goodwill.



"It's a really dark area with a lot of dark things going on, so we just want to be a positive influence on the people there," said mandolin player David Taylor.

Nine people will be flying to Russia, including 6 musicians and 3 support team members. The group also has tickets to a women's hockey game.



The $40,000 trip was completely funded by people in Dalton and member's at the band's Church On The Hill.

Click here to visit the band's Facebook page and follow their journey.

