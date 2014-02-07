Chattanooga-area businessman arrested for tax evasion

The Tennessee Department of Revenue's Special Investigations Section conducted an investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of John Lewis Blewett, 68, of Chattanooga.



The Hamilton County Grand Jury indicted Blewett on one Class E felony count each of liquor by the drink and sales tax evasion.



In a news release issued by the Tennessee Department of Revenue, the indictments charge that Blewett willfully attempted to evade liquor by the drink tax in an amount greater than $1,000 and sales tax in an amount greater than $1,000 by filing false tax returns from October 2007 through June 2010.



If Blewett is convicted, he could be sentenced up to a maximum of two years in the state penitentiary and fined $3,000 for each count of liquor by the drink and sales tax evasion.