AL student takes selfie with med school cadaver

The University of Alabama at Birmingham campus at night.

BIRMINGHAM, AL (AP) - An Alabama high school student will apologize after taking a photo of herself with a medical school cadaver and posting it on social media.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/1g7TI84 ) reports Limestone County school officials settled on an apology as the appropriate response after learning of the selfie.

The Clements High School senior was part of a group of anatomy students touring the medical program at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Students were told that photos were prohibited. But the young woman pulled a sheet off a dead body and took a photo. The photo shows the smiling student and the cadaver.

The photo was later removed from Instagram, but school leaders still found out.

Limestone School Superintendent Tom Sisk says the student must go to the university with her family to apologize.

