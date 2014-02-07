Martin Luther King's children battling over estate

By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - Facing the latest in a string of legal battles with her brothers, the daughter of Martin Luther King Jr. is seeking to portray herself as the true heir to her father's legacy.

Bernice King has been outspoken this week in her opposition to what she said is a plan by her brothers, Dexter King and Martin Luther King III, to sell their father's Nobel Peace Prize medal and personal traveling Bible. Bernice has possession of both items, and her brothers asked a judge last week to order her to turn them over.

The King children have profited from their father's legacy. They also haven't shied from legal battles that push their family disputes into the public eye - struggles that many believe have tarnished the family name.

