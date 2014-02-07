Officials discuss legislation over NC-SC border

MONROE, N.C. (AP) - A commission in charge of re-drawing the state line between North Carolina and South Carolina plans to have legislation written by fall to minimize the impact of their work.



The Joint Boundary Commission has been working for 20 years to clarify the exact position of the state line, using instructions about how to draw the border of the Carolinas handed down from the king of England in the 1730s.



The current line is off in some places by several hundred feet, especially in areas between the mountains and Charlotte because surveyors decades and centuries ago used less modern technology. About 90 properties will change states.



A public hearing Friday in Monroe will discuss legislative proposals in both states to make things easier for those property owners.



