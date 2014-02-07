Firefighters battle blaze at N. Chamberlain home again today

UPDATE: Chattanooga firefighters were dispatched to a house fire shortly before 3:00 a.m. today at 2902 North Chamberlain Avenue.

That's the same house that caught fire yesterday morning where a Chattanooga police officer and a good Samaritan helped a wheelchair-bound man get out to safety.

The fire was contained to the kitchen area and it was believed to have been caused by food being left unattended on the stove. This time the fire was a lot bigger.

Lt. Wadie Suttles said that when the first firefighters with Engine 4 arrived on the scene, a heavy volume of fire was visible in the rear and left side of the structure. Lt. Suttles said electrical discharges were also visible at the power meter.

As other fire companies arrived, a primary search was conducted and no one was found inside.

The firefighters got the blaze under control in roughly 30 minutes, but damage to the house was significant. Lt. Suttles estimated the dollar loss at around $30,000.

Lt. Andrew Waters with the Fire Investigation Division says the cause of the blaze is undetermined and under investigation.

PREVIOUS STORY: A Chattanooga police officer and a Good Samaritan are credited with help a man escape injury from am morning house fire.



CPD Patrol Officer Tyrone Williams was first to arrive at the home on North Chamberlain Avenue, and was met by a woman who told him that there was a man in a wheelchair inside the house.



Williams saw fire in the kitchen and thick, black smoke quickly filling the house and worked to help the man from the house, despite the man not wanting to leave without his crutches.



Denver Joe McMath made it safely from the home with the help of Officer Williams and the unidentified woman as firefighters from the Chattanooga Fire Department arrived to put the fire out.



Two other people in another section of the house, which had be converted to an apartment, escaped safely as well.



The Chattanooga Fire department has ruled the cause of the fire to be accidental' McMath was cooking and left the stove unattended. When he returned to the kitchen, the fire had speared to the kitchen cabinets from the stove.



Volunteers with the American Red Cross of Southeast Tennessee were called in to provide assistance to the fire victims.