Incline Railway offering free rides Valentine's Day

The Lookout Mountain Incline Railway will be offering free rides to area residents on Valentine's Day in honor of its reopening.



The Railway closed temporarily for seasonal repairs in January.



"We wanted to celebrate our reopening by reminding residents of the area how much we love it when they visit us," said Lisa Maragnano, Executive Director for CARTA. "We are offering free rides from 10 am to 6 pm to folks that live in Bradley, Catoosa, Dade, Hamilton, Marion, Rhea,Walker and Whitfield counties," she added.



In addition to free roundtrip rides, residents can also get a free piece of fudge at the top station.

The Valentine promotion cannot be used in combination with any combo ticket or other discounted ticket offers. For tickets and information, please visit their website.

