Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund wants ideas to blossom in Chattanooga

Justin Tirsun, center, Lou Kramer, left, and Seun Erinle participate Thursday in the Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund kickoff at the Chattanooga Public Library. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press Justin Tirsun, center, Lou Kramer, left, and Seun Erinle participate Thursday in the Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund kickoff at the Chattanooga Public Library. Photo by Angela Lewis/Times Free Press
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Less talking and more doing. That's what officials from international technology company Mozilla promised Thursday as the company launched a $150,000 fund to figure out ways to practically apply Chattanooga's gigabit Internet to solve real, local problems.

The Mozilla Gigabit Community Fund will give grants ranging from $5,000 to $30,000 to teams of Chattanoogans who promise to create tangible applications from Chattanooga's gigabit network during 2014. The projects must benefit Chattanoogans and must be focused on either education or workforce development.

The National Science Foundation donated $300,000 to Mozilla to launch the fund. That money will be split between yearlong twin programs in Kansas City and Chattanooga. It's an extension of Mozilla Ignite, a program started two years ago to demonstrate the possibilities of the gig, said Ben Moskowitz, program developer at Mozilla.

"A lot of success was located in Chattanooga," he said. "But something was missing. We had a lot of good ideas and prototypes, but we weren't bringing them out of the lab and into the field."

