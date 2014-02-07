Brewers Guild lobbies to loosen rules on high gravity beer

NASHVILLE (WBIR) -- Businesses that sell beer won a legislative battle last session by getting lawmakers to vote to cap the beer tax at 17 percent, and levy the tax based on the quantity of beer rather than its price.

The move benefits craft breweries which typically sell more expensive beer, according to the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild, by allowing their products to be taxed at the same rate as less expensive national brands.

Next on their agenda is a push to change the law that distinguishes what's considered 'high gravity' beer.

Currently, any beer that is more than 6.25 percent alcohol by volume (ABV) is considered high gravity, which in turn means it's taxed at a higher rate and restricted from being sold in convenience and grocery stores.

Read more from our news partner WBIR.

