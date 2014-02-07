Subs - the high and the lows of the week's inspections

Dining out this weekend? The inspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a great week reporting no failing grades among the 25 restaurants inspected.



Remember, a failing grade is any score lower than a 70.



The low score of the week according to Chief Inspector Jack Falcon is Penn Station East Coast Subs on Highway 153 with an 85.



Inspectors found cooks not washing their hands, cutting boards need that replacing and chemicals were not that were not labeled properly.



The high score of the week is a 98. Hats off to the Subway high atop Signal Mountain.

Remember any complaints about a restaurant, hotel or motel, day care or a place you work out, call the Hamilton County Health Department Hotline at (423) 209-8110 or feel free to email me and I'll pass your comments along.



Remember we only currently do restaurants in Hamilton County.



Enjoy your meal!