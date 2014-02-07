Warming this weekend

Good Friday! We will see skies clearing a bit this afternoon with a high in the mid 40s. Though that is warmer than yesterday, it is still well below the average high of 53.

More clouds will be moving in tonight. We may even see a light wintry mix overnight into Saturday morning. Lows will be near 30 degrees, but we will clear out and warm rapidly Saturday with highs reaching the low 50s.

Mild and dry weather will remain through Sunday into Monday, then another system will approach Monday night, and bring another chance of a wintry mix Monday night, through Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

FRIDAY

8am... Partly Cloudy, 23

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 35

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 46

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 42

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 35

