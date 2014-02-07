Warming this weekend - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Warming this weekend

Posted: Updated:
By David Karnes, Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Good Friday!  We will see skies clearing a bit this afternoon with a high in the mid 40s.  Though that is warmer than yesterday, it is still well below the average high of 53.

More clouds will be moving in tonight.  We may even see a light wintry mix overnight into Saturday morning.  Lows will be near 30 degrees, but we will clear out and warm rapidly Saturday with highs reaching the low 50s.

Mild and dry weather will remain through Sunday into Monday, then another system will approach Monday night, and bring another chance of a wintry mix Monday night, through Tuesday, and into Wednesday morning.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest.     David Karnes

FRIDAY

8am... Partly Cloudy, 23

Noon... Partly Cloudy, 35

3pm... Partly Cloudy, 46

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 42

9pm... Mostly Cloudy, 35

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.