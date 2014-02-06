Lowering those electric bills - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Lowering those electric bills

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Customers of the Electric Power Board are still complaining of higher than usual bills.

EPB says every degree you can lower your thermostat helps.  If you're gone for work for most of the day, lowering it by eight degrees can significantly cut your bill.

Also make sure your air filter is clean.  The more efficiently your heater runs, the lower your bill.

