Deer Harvest Totals More Than 168,000 for 2013-14 Seasons

NASHVILLE --- More than 168,000 deer were harvested in Tennessee during the recently completed 2013-14 seasons as data continues to be gathered by the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

The statewide gun season concluded Jan. 5 and the youth hunt followed on Jan. 11-12. The harvest numbers range from the start of archery season on Sept. 28, 2013 through the final youth hunt.

This year's total again reflects the stability of the state's deer population. Last year's total was more than 176,600 while the 2011-12 total was slightly less than 168,000.

Giles County again leads the way as the top county with 5,396 deer harvested. Fayette County is up one spot to second place from third with a harvest of 4,727. Rounding out the top 13 counties, which all had harvest of at least 3,000, are Lincoln 4,694, Henry 4,557, Hardeman 4,299, Maury 4,047, Franklin 4,040, Montgomery 3,897, Carroll 3,291, Madison 3,231, Weakley 3,122, Hickman 3,020, and Hardin 3,012.

More than 1,000 deer were harvested in 73 of the state's 95 counties. Polk County, in the southeastern corner of the state, had the lowest county harvest total with 148.

The harvest totals can be viewed on the TWRA website (www.tnwildlife.org) and is located in the "For Hunters" section.