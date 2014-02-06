Woman arrested for leaving child behind in parking lot

A woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly driving off and leaving her child alone in a parking lot.



Twenty-seven-year-old Rebecca Linder, of Athens, was charged with child neglect after an Athens police officer responded to a call that reported a 2-year-old child walking around in the parking lot unattended.



Not long after that Linder went back. She said she had gone into Radio Shack with both of her children, left the store, and realized once she was home that one of the children were not with her.



Linder was taken to jail and released later that day on a one-thousand dollar bond.

