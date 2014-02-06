UPDATE: Suspect in shooting at Hardee's arrested in Maryland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Suspect in shooting at Hardee's arrested in Maryland

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - UPDATE:  A man linked to a shooting at a Hardees restaurant in Red Bank is back behind bars after being accidentally released.

Twenty-three-year-old Terrance Palmer was arrested in February, in Maryland.  Officials say he was found there soon after the Red Bank Hardee's incident.

He was charged with  attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.
But, county officials in Maryland let Palmer out while he was awaiting extradition.
He was located by U. S. Marshals in Sequatchie County, Tennessee.

Palmer is also being investigated as a suspect in another Red Bank robbery from October.                                                                                                                                                                                          _______________________________________________________________________                                                New details in a shooting from last week.  The suspect in a shooting at the Red Bank Hardees was arrested.

Police in Prince George's County, Maryland arrested 23-year-old Terrance Palmer of Chattanooga Wednesday night.

He is facing several charges including attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.  He's also being sought as a suspect in an October robbery also in Red Bank.

Palmer is waiting for extradition to Chattanooga.

