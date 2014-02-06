UPDATE: Suspect in shooting at Hardee's arrested in Maryland

A man linked to a shooting at a Hardees restaurant in Red Bank is back behind bars after being accidentally released.

Twenty-three-year-old Terrance Palmer was arrested in February, in Maryland. Officials say he was found there soon after the Red Bank Hardee's incident.



He was charged with attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping, and aggravated robbery.But, county officials in Maryland let Palmer out while he was awaiting extradition.He was located by U. S. Marshals in Sequatchie County, Tennessee.

