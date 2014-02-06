Police investigate shooting on Germantown Road - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Police investigate shooting on Germantown Road

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

Chattanooga Police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital.

Police arrived at 3600 Brainerd Road just before 6:00p.m. Thursday.

They found the victim, Tommy Hubbard, suffering from multiple gunshot wound.  Mr. Hubbard told police he was shot while driving his vehicle on North Terrace near Germantown Rd.  He also told police it was two unknown black males in a dark colored vehicle that shot at him. 

Hubbard was taken to the hospital for four non-life threatening gunshot injuries. 

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Chattanooga Police Department at (423) 698-2525 or Crime Stoppers at (423) 698-3333.

