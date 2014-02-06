EPB's Smart Meter keeps couple's home from burning

Sandy and Thomas Hughes live on McCahill RD in Chattanooga and say, EPB's Smart Meter saved their home from burning down.

A dried flower bush in the backyard was on fire only a few feet away from the home. The EPB employee noticed there was a problem and dispatched a technician who put the blaze out. He also fixed the outdoor wires that sparked and started the fire.

This is the first case reported by EPB since the new technology was installed on several homes throughout the Tennessee Valley about a year ago.

The Hughes say, "we are grateful because many items in the home we can't re-buy."

Over the years this couple collected military medals that they display all of their walls. Sandra spent 21 years in the Army Reserves and Thomas is a Vietnam Veteran.