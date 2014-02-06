Vols to open 2015 season in Nashville against UAB - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vols to open 2015 season in Nashville against UAB

NASHVILLE, TN (AP) — Tennessee will open the 2015 season against UAB on Sept. 5 at LP Field, the home of the NFL's Tennessee Titans.

The Nashville game was announced Thursday on the Tennessee football program's Twitter account, shortly before Volunteers coach Butch Jones mentioned it while speaking at a Nashville event.

Tennessee athletic director Dave Hart said in a release that Tennessee's 2015 and 2016 scheduled dates with Connecticut had been suspended by mutual agreement. Hart says that allowed the Vols to schedule the UAB game as well as Tennessee's 2016 contest with Virginia Tech at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Hart says Tennessee would still have seven home games in 2015.

Tennessee last played at LP Field when it lost 30-27 in double overtime to North Carolina in the 2010 Music City Bowl.

