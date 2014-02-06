Recovered violin confirmed as stolen Stradivarius

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Authorities say the rare multimillion dollar Stradivarius violin stolen last month in Wisconsin has been recovered.



Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett praised investigators at a news conference Thursday for their work in recovering the violin. The instrument was taken from concertmaster Frank Almond in a brazen attack outside Wisconsin Lutheran College on Jan. 27.



Three people have been arrested in connection with the theft.



Almond was walking to his car after a performance at the college when someone jumped out of a van, shocked him with a stun gun and seized the Stradivarius, which was on loan to him. The robber got back into the waiting vehicle, which sped off.



The violin was crafted in 1715 and has been appraised for insurance purposes at $5 million.



