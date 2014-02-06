TN couple charged after girl dies from drinking soda - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TN couple charged after girl dies from drinking soda

Posted: Updated:
Randall Lee Vaughn and Mary Lavonne Vaughn Randall Lee Vaughn and Mary Lavonne Vaughn

SURGIONSVILLE, TN (AP) - An East Tennessee couple is charged with murder in the death of the man's 5-year-old daughter after an autopsy revealed the girl died from being forced to drink more than 2 liters of grape soda and water.

According to the Hawkins County Sheriff's Office and the autopsy report, Alexa Linboom was brought in to the emergency room on Jan. 1, 2012, by her father, Randall Vaughn, and his wife, Mary Vaughn.

The girl was blue and not responding. She had severe brain damage. An investigation revealed the girl had been forced to drink the water and soda over one to two hours as punishment. The massive intake of fluid caused her brain to swell and herniate.

The couple is being held at the Hawkins County Jail on a $500,000 bond each.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.