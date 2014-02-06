How cold was January? - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

How cold was January?

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

An infographic created by the Tennessee Valley Authority shows exactly how cold it was last month, and how much demand that placed on utilities and power generators.

According to the TVA, five of the top 10 energy needs days in the provider's history were in January of 2014.

Most of the electricity produced came from coal, nuclear and gas power plants, with 11% generated by hydro-electric plants such as the Chickamauga Dam and Raccoon Mountain.

The total energy used on those five days was 3,399 gigawatt hours, which would power:

  • The city of Nashville for 10 months
  • A laptop computer for 5.9 million years
  • An iPhone for 1.7 billion years


SEE FOR YOURSELF | TVA's 5 Days in January

