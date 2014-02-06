Handguns for kids?

(WGEM) - Preteens with handguns? It's a proposal causing a lot of conversation in Iowa.



Under current Iowa law, you must be at least 14 years old to fire a handgun.



The proposed law would allow kids as young as 12 to use handguns with adult supervision for things like target practice and competition.



Gun store owner and grandfather Bruce Scott says as long as the kids are mature enough and the gun it isn't too powerful for them to handle, he supports the proposal.



"Most parents, they're going to make sure their child knows what's going on and the safety factors in it," Scott said. "They're not just going to let them go out and take a gun and shoot with them."



Scott says as long as the kids are mature enough and the gun it isn't too powerful for them to handle, he supports the proposal.



"Most parents, they're going to make sure their child knows what's going on and the safety factors in it," Bruce Scott said. "They're not just going to let them go out and take a gun and shoot with them."



Noah says he loves target practice and thinks kids his age can do it safely.



"I think you should be able to go shooting with your dad if he is watching you and supervising you and making sure you're doing it right," Noah Scott said.



Others say they are skeptical of the new proposal and are concerned with the safety of the kids.



"I think it is absolutely unnecessary that a child even using a handgun at 14 would be a little too much," Barbara Ziegler said. "Maybe they should wait until they are at least 16."



Scott does say parents need to make sure they are not giving a child a high-caliber handgun because they may not be ready for it.



Read more at WGEM's website.

