Man has run-in with police; shot one day, arrested in stolen car the next

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Chattanooga Police Department's Crime Suppression Unit arrested Quadarius Bowling Wednesday after investigators say he was driving a stolen car and didn't have a valid driver's license.
 
Police officers dealt with Bowling Tuesday as well, after he was shot in the hip on Chandler Avenue around 2:00 in the afternoon.
 
Bowling was charged with theft over $10,000 and driving with an expired driver's license.

