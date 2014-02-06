Ex-school band director back in jail on charges he molested girl - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Ex-school band director back in jail on charges he molested another girl

CATOOSA COUNTY, GA (Times Free Press) -

A former Lakeview Middle School band director is back in jail on charges that he molested another girl.

According to a Catoosa County Sheriff's Office news release, 30-year-old Thomas Harold Blevins III turned himself into the local jail Wednesday after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of sexual assault of a student, two counts of child molestation, one count of enticing a child for indecent purposes and one count of false imprisonment.

This is the second time Blevins has been charged with sexually assaulting a student. According to Times Free Press archives, the parents of a 13-year-old girl showed Lakeview Middle School officials text messages allegedly sent from Blevins to the girl on the night of Thanksgiving, 2012.

