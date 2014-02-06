UPDATE: Both missing Walker County teens safely found

UPDATE: Family members and the CFSI Facebook page have confirmed to Channel 3 that Savannah Jackson and Michael Tanner VanPelt, the two missing Walker County teens, have been safely found in Mississippi.



PREVIOUS STORY: Savannah Jackson, 14 and Michael Tanner VanPelt, 14 were last seen Tuesday, February 4.

Detectives in Walker County, GA are looking for two teens who have been reported missing.



Police want to know if you have seen them.



The teens, Savannah Jackson, 14 and Michael Tanner VanPelt, also 14, were last seen February 4.

Savannah is 5''6' tall, weighs 115 pounds and has brown eyes, and brown, shoulder-length hair.



Michael is 5'-9" tall, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

They were last seen in a 1996 S10 Chevrolet Blazer.



If you have any information on these two teens, please call the Walker County Sheriff's Department at (706) 639-9320.