Dalton business owner arrested in drug bust

DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

A Dalton business owner is in jail and more than 1,000 packets of synthetic marijuana seized following a drug bust in Dalton.

Police say after a months long investigation, they arrested Dhansukh C Bhika Tuesday for selling synthetic marijuana out of his Discount Tobacco Food Mart business on ML King, Jr. Boulevard.

Investigators started looking into Bhika's business in October of 2013 following a tip that he was selling synthetic marijuana.

On Tuesday, officials seized 1,320 packets of what is believed to be synthetic marijuana and  $85,000 in cash. They arrested Bhika and charged him with nine counts of selling a schedule one drug.

The drugs will be sent to be tested at the GBI crime lab.

The investigation was a cooperative effort of the DPD, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bartow County-Cartersville Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.
Further charges are pending.

