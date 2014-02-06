Dalton business owner arrested in drug bust

A Dalton business owner is in jail and more than 1,000 packets of synthetic marijuana seized following a drug bust in Dalton.



Police say after a months long investigation, they arrested Dhansukh C Bhika Tuesday for selling synthetic marijuana out of his Discount Tobacco Food Mart business on ML King, Jr. Boulevard.



Investigators started looking into Bhika's business in October of 2013 following a tip that he was selling synthetic marijuana.



On Tuesday, officials seized 1,320 packets of what is believed to be synthetic marijuana and $85,000 in cash. They arrested Bhika and charged him with nine counts of selling a schedule one drug.



The drugs will be sent to be tested at the GBI crime lab.



The investigation was a cooperative effort of the DPD, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Bartow County-Cartersville Drug Task Force and Homeland Security Investigations.

Further charges are pending.