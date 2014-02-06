Meeting for Chattanooga VW workers set for Saturday

Southern Momentum, a non-profit group organized by Chattanooga Volkswagen plant workers opposed to the United Auto Workers, plans to hold an informational meeting for VW workers and their families Saturday.



The meeting will take place at 10 a.m. in the ballroom at the Embassy Suites, 2321 Lifestyle Way, near Hamilton Place mall.



"We are very concerned that there has been no opportunity at the plant for VW team members' questions in a public forum to the UAW about one of the most important decisions that we will ever make," said Travis Finnell, who works in the plant's maintenance department. "We are assembling some experts on these issues that will make themselves available for questions on Saturday morning."



He said the UAW has refused to take questions, or allow opposing viewpoints.



