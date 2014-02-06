Early morning shooting lands one in hospital

One person was injured following a shooting on East 12th Street in Chattanooga Thursday morning.



Police say they responded to the 2100 block around 3:45 a.m. but found no one at the scene.



While at the scene, they received a call that a person showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound.



The victim, Keenen Cooley, tells police, he was walking when he heard four shots. He said he was hit once in the elbow and taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle.



He did not have any suspect information and did not want to cooperate with police.