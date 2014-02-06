Sochi 2014 Olympics TV Schedule

These listings, which are subject to change, offer daily highlights of the 2014 Olympic Winter Games programming on NBC, NBCSN, MSNBC, CNBC and USA.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 (DAY 14)



NBC

3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

Women's Freestyle Skiing - Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

Women's Biathlon - 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final



8 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Women's Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final

Men's Short Track - 500m Gold Medal Final

5000m Relay Gold Medal Final

Women's Short Track - 1000m Gold Medal Final

Women's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit Quarterfinals



12:30 a.m. - 1:30 a.m.

Men's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit Semifinals



1:30 a.m. - 4:30 a.m.

NBCSN

3 a.m. - 6:30 a.m.

Men's Curling - Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing - Ski Cross Competition (LIVE)



6:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

Men's Hockey - Semifinal (LIVE)



9:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m.

Women's Biathlon - 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women's Freestyle Skiing - Ski Cross Gold Medal Final



11:45 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Men's Hockey - Semifinal (LIVE)



3 p.m. - 5 p.m.

5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Game of the Day: Hockey



CNBC

5 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Men's Curling - Gold Medal Final





NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

• Women's Alpine Skiing - Women's Slalom Gold Medal Final: 18-year-old phenom Mikaela Shiffrin, the reigning world and World Cup champion in slalom, takes to the Sochi course for her signature event. She's bidding to win the first slalom gold for the Americans since 1972.

• Men's Short Track - 500m and 5000m Relay Gold Medal Finals: Two-time Olympic medalist J.R. Celski, who spent the year after Vancouver Games producing a documentary on Macklemore and the Seattle hip hop scene, could have a chance to skate for two medals on this night. He is the world record holder in the 500m and will anchor the U.S. relay, which is ranked No. 1 in the world.

• Women's Short Track - 1000m Gold Medal Final: Scot Elise Christie will attempt to win the first short track medal ever by a British woman. She should face a major challenge from 17-year-old South Korean prodigy Shim Suk-Hee and Wang Meng, the reigning champion and most decorated Winter Olympian in Chinese history.

• Women's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit: The fastest women on skates come together for speed skating's team pursuits. Three skaters per team race in tandem in head-to-head raceoff rounds as they try to advance to the Gold Medal Final, which will ultimately determine which elite speed skating nation is the best the world.



NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

• Women's Freestyle Skiing - Ski Cross Gold Medal Final: Switzerland's Fanny Smith is coming off the best season of her young career, winning the 2013 World Championship and World Cup titles. At 21 years old, Smith is likely the favorite, but 37-year-old Ophelie David, the three-time world medalist, may have the necessary experience to navigate this wild, unpredictable event.



NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Late Night):

• Men's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit: The fastest men on skates come together for speed skating's team pursuits. Three skaters per team race in tandem in head-to-head raceoff rounds as they try to advance to the Gold Medal Final, which will ultimately determine which elite speed skating nation is the best the world.



NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

• Men's Hockey - Semifinals (LIVE): The men's hockey tournament continues with LIVE coverage of the semifinals, as the top four teams seek a place in Sunday's gold medal game. Team USA is seeking its first medal at an Olympics away from North America since 1972, when it won silver in Sapporo, Japan. Meanwhile, host Russia is looking for its first gold since the Unified Team won in 1992, marking the eighth victory in 10 tournaments for the Soviet Union/Unified Team.

• Men's Curling - Bronze Medal Game (LIVE): Reigning world champion Sweden, reigning Olympic champion Canada, Great Britain and Norway - whose showing in Vancouver is better remembered for the team's bold checkered pants than its silver medal - are all among the gold medal contenders.

• Women's Freestyle Skiing - Ski Cross Gold Medal Final: Switzerland's Fanny Smith is coming off the best season of her young career, winning the 2013 World Championship and World Cup titles. At 21 years old, Smith is likely the favorite, but 37-year-old Ophelie David, the three-time world medalist, may have the necessary experience to navigate this wild, unpredictable ev, ent.



CNBC HIGHLIGHTS:

• Men's Curling - Gold Medal Final: Reigning world champion Sweden, reigning Olympic champion Canada, Great Britain and Norway - whose showing in Vancouver is better remembered for the team's bold checkered pants than its silver medal - are all among the gold medal contenders.





SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22 (DAY 15)



NBC

2:30 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Women's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Gold Medal Final

Women's Cross-Country - 30km Freestyle Gold Medal Final

Men's Biathlon - 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Men's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Competition



8 p.m. - 11:07 p.m.

Men's Alpine Skiing - Slalom Gold Medal Final

Four-Man Bobsled - Competition

Figure Skating - Gala

Men's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Gold Medal Final

Men's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit Gold Medal Final

Women's Speed Skating - Team Pursuit Gold Medal Final



Midnight - 1 a.m.

Figure Skating - Gala



1 a.m. - 4 a.m.

NBCSN

3 a.m. - 4:30 a.m.

Men's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Competition

Women's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Competition



4:30 a.m. - 7:30 a.m.

Women's Cross-Country - 30km Freestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Gold Medal Final

Women's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Gold Medal Final



10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Men's Hockey - Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)



12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Figure Skating - Gala



6 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Game of the Day: Hockey





NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Primetime):

• Men's Alpine Skiing - Slalom Gold Medal Final: Torino combined gold medalist Ted Ligety will lead the American effort, while Bode Miller is looking to complete his medal collection with a podium finish in the only alpine skiing event in which he hasn't won an Olympic medal.

• Four-Man Bobsled - Competition: Reigning Olympic champion Steven Holcomb is back with two new crew members and the latest iteration of the Night Train sled he piloted to victory in Vancouver. The Park City pilot will have to overcome the host nation's sentimental favorite, 39-year-old Russian Aleksandr Zubkov, whose Olympic career began as a luger in Nagano and includes two medals - but no gold - in bobsled.

• Figure Skating - Gala: The top skaters from the Sochi Games return to the ice for special exhibition performances.

• Men's Snowboarding - Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final: Steamboat Springs, Colorado's Justin Reiter, who briefly retired after narrowly missing making the 2006 and 2010 Olympic teams, is looking to repeat his medal performance from the 2013 World Championships, where he took silver.

• Men's and Women's Speed Skating: The fastest men and women on skates come together for speed skating's team pursuits. The U.S. men look to return to the podium after winning silver in Vancouver, while the women try to win their first Olympic medal in this event.



NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

• Women's Snowboarding - Parallel Slalom Gold Medal Final: Snowboarding's parallel slalom event makes its debut at the Games, featuring all the head-to-head match racing of giant slalom with more gates and sharper turns.

• Women's Cross-Country - 30km Freestyle Gold Medal Final: Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's most prestigious event, but she will face stiff competition from Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen, who owns seven Olympic medals.



NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

• Men's and Women's Snowboarding - Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Final: Snowboarding's parallel slalom event makes its debut at the Games, featuring all the head-to-head match racing of giant slalom with more gates and sharper turns. Steamboat Springs, Colorado's Justin Reiter, who briefly retired after narrowly missing making the 2006 and 2010 Olympic teams, is looking to repeat his medal performance from the 2013 World Championships, where he took silver.

• Men's Hockey - Bronze Medal Game: Two of men's hockey's top teams vie for the final place on the podium LIVE in the bronze medal game.

• Women's Cross-Country - 30km Freestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE): Poland's Justyna Kowalczyk is the reigning Olympic champion in the women's most prestigious event, but she will face stiff competition from Norwegian star Marit Bjorgen, who owns seven Olympic medals.



SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 23 (DAY 16)



NBC

6:30 a.m. - 10 a.m. (LIVE IN ALL TIME ZONES)

Men's Hockey - Gold Medal Final



2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Men's Cross-Country - 50km Freestyle Gold Medal Final

Four-Man Bobsled - Gold Medal Final Runs



7 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Sochi Gold



8 p.m. - 10:38 p.m.

Closing Ceremony



11:35 p.m. - 3 a.m.

NBCSN

4 a.m. - 7 a.m.

Four-Man Bobsled - Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)



5 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Game of the Day: Hockey





NBC HIGHLIGHTS (Daytime):

• Men's Hockey - Gold Medal Final: The last of the 98 gold medals to be determined is in men's hockey, with LIVE coverage of the gold medal final on NBC. Team USA is looking for its first Olympic gold medal since the Miracle on Ice in 1980, while host Russia is attempting to win Olympic gold for the first time since the Unified Team won in 1992. They may have to contend with defending champion Canada, whom many believe is the deepest team in the tournament.

• Men's Cross-Country - 50km Freestyle Gold Medal Final: Reigning champion Petter Northug, who participated twice in the World Series of Poker since winning four medals in Vancouver, edged Germany's Axel Teichmann in Vancouver by a mere 0.3 seconds to win the longest and most prestigious men's cross-country event. The Norw, egian star will be looking to win in Sochi by a more comfortable margin, while a pack of Russian contenders hope to stand atop the podium in one of Sochi's final events.

NBCSN HIGHLIGHTS:

• Four-Man Bobsled - Gold Medal Final Runs: LIVE coverage as reigning Olympic champion Steven Holcomb takes the track with two new crew members and the latest iteration of the Night Train sled he piloted to victory in Vancouver. The Park City pilot will have to overcome the host nation's sentimental favorite, 39-year-old Russian Aleksandr Zubkov, whose Olympic career began as a luger in Nagano and includes two medals - but no gold - in bobsled.