Naked, Growling Man Shot Dead by Cops After Biting Teen's Face

PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (NBC) -- A naked, growling man was shot dead by cops after biting a teenager's face and attacking a retired police officer on Wednesday, officials told reporters.

Anesson Joseph, who was 6-foot-3, 250-pounds and described as having the build of a football linebacker, seriously injured the 66-year-old retired policeman before chasing a father and his 10-year-old child down a road near Delray Beach, Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw told Orlando's WESH on Wednesday.

Joseph then chomped on the face of 18-year-old Tony Grein, who had stepped in to protect his sister, and only let go when Grein stabbed him with a box-cutting blade, according to the Sun Sentinel newspaper

"There's a lot of things that go through your head when you think you're about to die," Grein told the paper. "I was honestly panicking; scared he was going to rip off my face because of what happened in Miami.

"This is kind of like something you see out of a zombie movie," his father Mario added.

Bradshaw told WESH that Joseph appeared to be in "some state of psychosis" and was apparently unaffected by attempts to subdue him using a stun gun.

One of the deputies shot Joseph three times because he feared for the life of himself and fellow officers, Bradshaw told the Orlando Sentinel.

"I prayed for the family of the attacker that they would have peace," Grein told WPTV in a later interview.