Atlanta freeway signs warn of storm watch, but none issued

Atlanta's traffic took a huge hit during the snowstorm in late January, stranding some motorists for 12 or more hours. AP photo

ATLANTA (AP) - Despite warnings of a winter storm watch posted on large message boards over metro Atlanta interstates, the National Weather Service issued no such watch and requested that they be corrected.

It wasn't immediately clear why the interstate signs early Thursday warned of a winter storm watch when none had been issued.

National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Lynn said shortly before 6 a.m. Thursday that the messages appeared to be a mistake. He said the weather service contacted state officials to alert them to the messages and asked that they be changed.

Georgia Department of Transportation spokeswoman Natalie Dale said shortly after 8 a.m. that the messages had been removed.

The weather service is forecasting some precipitation and the potential for black ice on roadways.

