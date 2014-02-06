Tennessee has 10 executions scheduled in 2 years

NASHVILLE, TN. (AP) - The Tennessee Administrative Office of the Courts says the state is scheduled to execute 10 death row inmates between this April and November 2015.

The Tennessean (http://tnne.ws/1kVrQa0) says three executions are scheduled this year, with seven in 2015.

Gov. Bill Haslam told the newspaper's editorial board Wednesday that he agrees with the decision to seek the executions although they didn't go through him. The state sought the execution dates after changing the drug protocol for lethal injections.

Kelley Henry of the Federal Public Defender's office in Nashville said it's unfortunate so many death row inmates were being grouped together. Henry and other attorneys have asked a judge to halt the executions over questions about the drug the state now plans to use.

Copyright 2014 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.