Drama high in union vote at Chattanooga VW plant

By Mike Pare, Chattanooga Times Free Press
Workers at the Volkswagen plant will decide whether to join a union. Times Free Press photo
CHATTANOOGA, TN (Times Free Press) -

Most of the 1,500 or so Volkswagen employees who'll vote next week on whether to endorse the United Auto Workers at the Chattanooga plant are facing a new experience and have never before taken part in such a secret-ballot election, observers say.

And the drama will really start when the counting begins, said Chattanooga labor attorney Dan Gilmore.

"Everybody representing different sides are keeping track with the 'yes' and the 'nos,"' said Gilmore, founder of Squire Strategies and an adjunct professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

New details released Wednesday of the Feb. 12-14 election by the National Labor Relations Board show the ballot will be a simple one: "Do you wish to be represented for purposes of collective bargaining by International Union, United Automobile, Aerospace & Agricultural Implement Workers of America (UAW)?"

