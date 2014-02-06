UPDATE: Fire breaks out at former TN Chemical Plant

Crews responded to a structure fire at Copperhill Industries Thursday morning.



Dispatch says they responded around 5 a.m. to two structures on fire.

West and East Polk County Fire, Fannin County Fire, Wolf Creek Fire and Hiwassee Dam Fire Department responded to the scene. In total, 46 firefighters, 11 engines and two service trucks responded.



No injuries were reported.

Officials say the building used to house the Tennessee Chemical Plant but is now an office building and no chemicals were stored there.



The office building is a total loss. Two connected buildings, storage and a workshop, were saved.

