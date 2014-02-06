Chilly, breezy, and cloudy today

(WRCB) - Good Thursday. You will notice the chill when you open the door. Temperatures are running about 20 degrees below this time yesterday. Most folks are in the mid to upper 20s this morning with north winds at 10-15 mph making it feel like it's in the 10s.

We are going to continue to see clouds streaming in through the day. A weak low moving through central Ga could spark a flurry or two in the north Georgia mountains, but nothing that will accumulate.

We should stay cool all day. The high this afternoon will reach about 42. Winds will weaken as we move into the afternoon.

Cold air continues to filter in tonight. Look for lows heading into Friday morning in the mid 20s. Friday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

We may have a few sprinkles on Saturday morning, and could even see some light snow showers in the Blue Ridge. Temps, however, will be in the low to mid 30s, so there should be no travel problems as a result.

Sunday still looks dry as another winter storm moves by to our north.

Highs over the weekend will be in the low 50s.

Download the WRCB weather app for the latest. David Karnes

THURSDAY:

8am... Cloudy/Breezy, 27

Noon... Cloudy/Breezy, 35

3pm... Cloudy, 42

6pm... Mostly Cloudy, 38

9pm... Partly Cloudy, 34

