Local Prep Recruits Sign Scholarships

A trio of Bradley Central Bears ink pigskin scholarships Wednesday.

Wide out Dee Crisp selecting Tusculum, Quarterback Brett Standifer going to Stillman College, and offensive lineman Jordan Timmons heading for Lindsey Wilson College.

"I'm signing with Stillman College in Tuscaloosa and one of the biggest factors was it seemed like a place where I could go in and make an immediate impact," said Standifer.

East Hamilton coach Ted Gatewood had four Hurricanes sign.

Son Austin is going to ETSU, Hunter Moore is bound for Central Arkansas, and Tre Herndon kept his earlier commitment to Vanderbilt."It feels great, finally get everything finished up and set, now its just time to get up there in June and get to work," Herndon told Channel 3 Sports Director Paul Shahen

Meanwhile at Ooltewah, Owls' lineman David Nobles is off to Lindsey Wilson College too.

"Thanks to my team, my friends, my family for helping push me to where I am today." said Nobles to a congratulatory audience.

South Pittsburg's Khalil Mitchell is bound for East Tennessee State University, who return Southern Conference football after a decade long sabbatical. Mitchell is itching to make UTC regret their lack of recruitment. "Chatt, I mean they're gonna feel it one day, they didn't recruit me hard enough, they're gonna feel it one day," warned Mitchell.

In Dalton, Ctamount teammates Elijah Stidom and Chris Childs, both decide on Tusculum." Not many athletes that went to the same high school get a chance to play at the same college, so that played a big part in this decision, explained Childs.

Meanwhile, Dalton lineman Jordan Keener is bound for Averett University.

At Ringgold, Tiger head coach Robert Aikens looks on as offensive lineman Dallas McGee punches his ticket to suburban Atlanta and Kennesaw State, "you know its not far, everything is close to it and where they can come down and visit," said McGee with both of his parents beaming by his side.

Northwest Whitfield Caleb Bowie is bound for Shorter College in Rome for much of the same reason, proximity.

At Baylor, kicker Rafael Gaglianone signs on to Wisconsin, lineman Will Thomas is set for Wheaton College and tight end Chandler Gouger heads for Wofford. "I think I can step in and maybe get a good role in the system, and they have a good academic program" says Gouger.

Ridgeland's Jermaine Conyers is also going Big 10 as well, he's bound for Indiana.

Today's recruits are tomorrow's college athletes, we wish them all the luck and success as they take their next and maybe biggest steps toward their future endeavors, both on and off the field..