Heart Strings for Hope concert announced

Channel 3 swung by the Chattanooga Billiards Club East Wednesday night to join our friends from US101 for a big announcement.



The Heart Strings for Hope concert is March 4th. And Dex from the Dex & Mo Show announced two of the five big artists coming to town.



First, he's written hits for Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, and Sheryl Crow, just to name a few. Singer-songwriter and Hixson High School grad Kelly Lovelace is in the line-up, along with Jerrod Niemann. The voice behind "I love women my momma can't stand" and the new release "Drink to That All Night."



The Heart Strings for Hope concert benefits St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital. Tickets go on sale this Friday at noon. The next artist will be announced on US101 during the Bearman, Ken & Daniel Show Thursday morning.