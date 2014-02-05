Vehicle flips, stops traffic on Dayton Blvd - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Vehicle flips, stops traffic on Dayton Blvd

RED BANK, TN (WRCB) -

One person was taken to the hospital after losing control of their pick-up truck.  You can see the scene here in the 36-hundred block of Dayton Boulevard around 6:00p.m. Wednesday.  The truck was completely flipped on to it's top and had struck a tree.

The driver of that truck was taken to the hospital with what police believe to be non-life threatening injuries.

The south bound lanes of Dayton Boulevard were temporarily blocked off as the wreck was cleared.

