Still no leads in theft, but church is seeing a brighter side

Still no leads in a church theft in Ringgold, Georgia, after one of their trailers went missing.



Channel 3 talked to The Springs Church pastor, Danny Eiler Wednesday and he said nothing has shown up, and no one has come forward.



However, there is a bright side. Eiler says many churches have made generous donations. Also an anonymous donor has offered a 15-thousand dollar matching grant.



Around 25-thousand dollars worth of sound and lighting equipment was inside the stolen trailer.



If you would like to contribute to The Springs Church, you can send any donations to this address



P. O. Box 1489, Ringgold, GA 30736

