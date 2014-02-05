Beer and liquor sales may soon come to Calhoun in McMinn Co. - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Beer and liquor sales may soon come to Calhoun in McMinn Co.

CALHOUN, TN (WRCB) -

The decision on allowing the sale of beer and liquor may soon be coming to Calhoun, in McMinn County.

In Monday night's meeting, the idea to legalize alcohol and liquor sales came up, in an effort to increase city funds.

The city manager, Marlene Miller, said she doesn't want to raise property taxes, noting that most of the people living in Calhoun would be hard-pressed to afford an increase.  Many agreed the idea needed to be discussed further.  No decision was made Monday night.

